Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Surrey Food Bank: Breakfast with the Bank

Friday, May 14 | 8am

Virtual

The 18th Annual Breakfast with the Bank – Surrey Food Bank’s signature fundraising event goes virtual, sharing stories from the community, continuing their vision of a nourished and thriving community, free of poverty.

To register for this free online event, email events@surreyfoodbank.org

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at SurreyFoodBank.org