Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
May 14 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Surrey Food Bank: Breakfast with the Bank

Where
Virtually - Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-05-2021 08:00 14-05-2021 09:00 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Surrey Food Bank: Breakfast with the Bank

Friday, May 14 | 8am | Virtual

 Virtually - Surrey, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.surreyfoodbank.org/isupportbwtb/
Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Surrey Food Bank: Breakfast with the Bank - image View image in full screen

Friday, May 14 | 8am
Virtual

The 18th Annual Breakfast with the Bank – Surrey Food Bank’s signature fundraising event goes virtual, sharing stories from the community, continuing their vision of a nourished and thriving community, free of poverty.

To register for this free online event, email events@surreyfoodbank.org

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at SurreyFoodBank.org

 