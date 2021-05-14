Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Surrey Food Bank: Breakfast with the Bank
Friday, May 14 | 8am
Virtual
The 18th Annual Breakfast with the Bank – Surrey Food Bank’s signature fundraising event goes virtual, sharing stories from the community, continuing their vision of a nourished and thriving community, free of poverty.
To register for this free online event, email events@surreyfoodbank.org
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at SurreyFoodBank.org