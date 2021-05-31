Global BC sponsors Longest Day Virtual Run
- Virtual - BC View Map
- All ages
- longestdayroadrace@gmail.com 778-388-8879 (Graeme Fell )
May 31 to June 20
Virtual
Join your fit, fellow, fun runners in raising funds for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank while celebrating the coming of summer by running the virtual Blueshore Financial Longest Day 5K or 10K or the Subway Kid’s Mile.
Goodie bags, prizing and medals for the milers available.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at ThunderbirdsTrack.org