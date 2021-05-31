Menu

Sports
May 31 - Jun 20 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Longest Day Virtual Run

Where
Virtual - BC View Map
When
May 31 to June 20 | Virtual

Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.thunderbirdstrack.org/longest-day-2021
Contact
longestdayroadrace@gmail.com 778-388-8879 (Graeme Fell )
May 31 to June 20
Virtual

Join your fit, fellow, fun runners in raising funds for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank while celebrating the coming of summer by running the virtual Blueshore Financial Longest Day 5K or 10K or the Subway Kid’s Mile.

Goodie bags, prizing and medals for the milers available.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at ThunderbirdsTrack.org