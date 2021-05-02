Menu

Virtual
May 2 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Whooo’s In That Forest?

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Discover the world of owls! Learn how owls use their senses, where they live, and how they communicate. Register on Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148846370501 Suitable for children ages 3-8 with a parent. Cost $5.00 While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology…

$ Price
$5.00 Buy Tickets
Ages
Ages 3-8 with a parent.
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
