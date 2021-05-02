Whooo’s In That Forest?
- Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
- $5.00 Buy Tickets
- Ages 3-8 with a parent.
- ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Discover the world of owls! Learn how owls use their senses, where they live, and how they communicate. Register on Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148846370501 Suitable for children ages 3-8 with a parent. Cost $5.00 While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.