Virtual
May 20 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Study and Go Abroad Fair

Where
Virtual/online - virtual, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
20-05-2021 12:00 20-05-2021 18:00

The Study and Go Abroad Fair offers students an opportunity to meet virtually with universities and colleges from Canada and around the world and to start planning their next step in education. Learn about undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, diplomas and certificates abroad. Find out about admission requirements, program choices and scholarships. Registration is free and…

$ Price
0.00 Buy Tickets
Ages
all
Website
https://www.studyandgoabroad.com/virtual-education-fair/
Contact
katie@studyandgoabroad.com 17789983587 (Study and Go Abroad Fair)
