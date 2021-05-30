MS Walk 2021
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-05-2021 05:00 30-05-2021 23:00 America/Toronto MS Walk 2021
On Sunday, May 30, you can join thousands of Canadians at MS Walk & walk toward a world free of MS.MS Society of Canada info@mssociety.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://mswalks.ca
- Contact
- info@mssociety.ca (MS Society of Canada)
Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world but on Sunday, May 30, you can join thousands of Canadians at MS Walk and walk toward a world free of MS.
You’ll help raise funds that are invested in some of the best research and services right here in Canada.
These programs are fundamental to changing lives and can only happen with your support. This World MS Day, walk around the block, in your backyard or throughout your house, to support the 90,000 Canadians living with MS.
Register today at mswalks.ca!