Event
May 12 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

S.C.O.A. Coffee Break Series: Budgets With Bruce

Where
SCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-05-2021 13:30 12-05-2021 14:30 America/Toronto S.C.O.A. Coffee Break Series: Budgets With Bruce

Budgets are a plan for your money and blueprint for the future.  Join us for a conversation with Bruce Irvine, SCOA Treasurer as we explore the world of budgeting. Location: Online via ZOOM. Cost: FREE.  Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information.  To Register Phone: 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

