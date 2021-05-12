S.C.O.A. Coffee Break Series: Budgets With Bruce
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-05-2021 13:30 12-05-2021 14:30 America/Toronto S.C.O.A. Coffee Break Series: Budgets With Bruce
Budgets are a plan for your money and blueprint for the future. Join us for a conversation with Bruce Irvine, SCOA Treasurer as we explore the world of budgeting. Location: Online via ZOOM. Cost: FREE. Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information. To Register Phone: 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.caSCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Budgets are a plan for your money and blueprint for the future. Join us for a conversation with Bruce Irvine, SCOA Treasurer as we explore the world of budgeting.
Location: Online via ZOOM. Cost: FREE. Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information. To Register Phone: 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca