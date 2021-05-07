Menu

Event
May 7 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

S.C.O.A. Globe Walk Wind-Up Celebration Event

Where
SCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-05-2021 13:00 07-05-2021 14:00 America/Toronto S.C.O.A. Globe Walk Wind-Up Celebration Event

Join the intrepid Globe Walkers as we share stories, celebrate achievements and milestones on the Great Trail for 8th Annual SCOA Globe Walk. Cost is FREE.  Online via ZOOM.  Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information.  To Register: Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

 SCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon

Join the intrepid Globe Walkers as we share stories, celebrate achievements and milestones on the Great Trail for 8th Annual SCOA Globe Walk.

Cost is FREE.  Online via ZOOM.  Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information.  To Register: Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca