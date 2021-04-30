Menu

Other
Apr 30 - May 7 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Shining a Light on Rehabilitation

Where
Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital - View Map
When
From April 30 – May 7 the Glenrose Foundation is shining the light on rehabilitation with a glo-way located outside the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital

Website
http://GlenroseFoundation.com
Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Shining a Light on Rehabilitation - image View image in full screen

From April 30 – May 7 the Glenrose Foundation is shining the light on rehabilitation with a glo-way located outside the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital, along 111 avenue. Anyone driving by in the evening will see a stunning light display, representing the many dimensions of rehabilitation. Each day a different aspect of rehabilitation will be celebrated virtually on the Glenrose Foundation’s social media channels.