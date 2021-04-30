Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Shining a Light on Rehabilitation
From April 30 – May 7 the Glenrose Foundation is shining the light on rehabilitation with a glo-way located outside the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital
- http://GlenroseFoundation.com
From April 30 – May 7 the Glenrose Foundation is shining the light on rehabilitation with a glo-way located outside the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital, along 111 avenue. Anyone driving by in the evening will see a stunning light display, representing the many dimensions of rehabilitation. Each day a different aspect of rehabilitation will be celebrated virtually on the Glenrose Foundation’s social media channels.