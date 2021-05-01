Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors explorASIAN Festival 25th Anniversary
May 1 to 31 | Virtual & Livestream
https://explorasian.org/
office.vahms@gmail.com (Jasper Sloan Yip)
May 1 to 31
Virtual and Livestream
This May, celebrate Asian Heritage Month during the explorASIAN Festival’s 25th anniversary.
With over 50 virtual and live stream events, don’t miss the opportunity to learn about the achievements and contributions of Asian-Canadians in arts & culture.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW
Details at explorAsian.org