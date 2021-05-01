Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Festival
May 1 - May 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors explorASIAN Festival 25th Anniversary

Where
Virtual & Livestream - BC, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-05-2021 00:00 31-05-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors explorASIAN Festival 25th Anniversary

May 1 to 31 | Virtual & Livestream

 Virtual & Livestream - BC, Jasper Sloan Yip office.vahms@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://explorasian.org/
Contact
office.vahms@gmail.com (Jasper Sloan Yip)
Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors explorASIAN Festival 25th Anniversary - image View image in full screen

May 1 to 31
Virtual and Livestream

This May, celebrate Asian Heritage Month during the explorASIAN Festival’s 25th anniversary.

With over 50 virtual and live stream events, don’t miss the opportunity to learn about the achievements and contributions of Asian-Canadians in arts & culture.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW

Details at explorAsian.org