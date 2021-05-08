The Fraser River Discovery Centre presents its next 'River Basin Days' program, taking place on Saturday, May 8th from 10:30AM – 11:30AM. River Basin Days is a series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. Join us at rotating locations around the Fraser River Basin as we help you explore and discover this incredible watershed! This month, we’re headed to Central Park to get inspired by the beautiful natural world that surrounds us, to write our own nature poetry! No experience necessary – our staff will be there to help guide you through some simple exercises that are sure to help you create a poem you’ll be proud of. This activity requires basic literary skills, and for this reason is aimed at older children. COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect, and pre-registration is required. Visit our website to learn more: https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/rbd/ --- WHAT: River Basin Days – Become a Nature Poet! WHEN: Saturday, May 8th, 10:30AM – 11:30AM WHERE: Central Park, Burnaby. Meet at Central Park Imperial Parking, V5J 1A3.