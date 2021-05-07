Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
May 7 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Global BC supports Heart & Stroke Gala: At Home Edition

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-05-2021 19:00 07-05-2021 20:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports Heart & Stroke Gala: At Home Edition

Friday, May 7 | 7-8pm | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC Tara Alexander gala@heartandstroke.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.heartandstrokegala.ca/
Contact
gala@heartandstroke.ca 778-372-8028 (Tara Alexander)
Global BC supports Heart & Stroke Gala: At Home Edition - image View image in full screen

Friday, May 7 | 7-8pm
Virtual

Dress up or down for the Heart & Stroke Gala: At Home Edition

Join the fun-filled virtual event with great entertainment, virtual auction, and inspiring guests, all from the comfort of home.

Help them raise $400,000 to support 4 exceptional Heart & Stroke researchers in BC.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at HeartAndStrokeGala.ca