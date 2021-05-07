Global BC supports Heart & Stroke Gala: At Home Edition
Friday, May 7 | 7-8pm
Virtual
Dress up or down for the Heart & Stroke Gala: At Home Edition
Join the fun-filled virtual event with great entertainment, virtual auction, and inspiring guests, all from the comfort of home.
Help them raise $400,000 to support 4 exceptional Heart & Stroke researchers in BC.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at HeartAndStrokeGala.ca