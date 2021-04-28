Global Edmonton supports: International Children’s Festival of the Arts 40 Days of PLAY!

From April 28 to June 6, 2021, the City of St. Albert will celebrate 40 years of the International Children’s Festival of the Arts with their virtual event, 40 Days of Play! Each day a creative challenge promoting safe, independent, and creative play will be shared on ChildFest.com and their social media accounts; Facebook @NAIChildrensFestival and Instagram @IntlChildFest

These creative, arts-inspired activities and challenges will be fun and are adaptable for a variety of ages and are suitable for completion at home, in schools or even at the office with your colleagues. Many of the daily activities feature the Festival’s iconic butterfly symbol and they are encouraging everyone who participates to decorate their homes, classrooms, schools, or businesses to spread the joy and spirit of the annual Festival.

In addition to the hands-on visual arts activities a few of the 40 days encourage the safe use of St. Albert’s public trails and parks taking the adventure outdoors and in typical Children’s Festival fashion to wrap up our 40 Days of Play there are 4 great virtual featured performers programmed with multiple shows days times from June 4-6 . Ticket prices for the feature performances range from $15 to $30 and will be available to purchase through childfest.com.

The Festival staff are very excited to see how you participate in this year’s virtual Children’s Festival and are encouraging everyone to share your PLAYful creativity on Facebook or Instagram using #40DaysofPLAY and with each post you make you will be entered to win prizes.