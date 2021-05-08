Menu

Virtual
May 8 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Celebrate Families and Food with a Mother’s Day Weekend Cook-Along

Where
Virtual - Online - 1767 Angus Campbell Road, Abbotsford, BC View Map
When
May 8, 2021, 9:00am to 10:30am

Enjoy a FREE cooking lesson with Chef Trevor Randle and learn about BC foods and agriculture with a virtual webinar from 9:00am to 10:30am on Saturday, May 8! Chef Randle will provide expert instruction as he guides you online through BC grown family-friendly recipes: • BC Egg Scramble and Chicken Sausage with Asparagus Toast •…

 BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation meghan@aitc.ca
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
All
Website
https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-chef-randle-may-8
Contact
meghan@aitc.ca 6048546054 (BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation)
Enjoy a FREE cooking lesson with Chef Trevor Randle and learn about BC foods and agriculture with a virtual webinar from 9:00am to 10:30am on Saturday, May 8! Chef Randle will provide expert instruction as he guides you online through BC grown family-friendly recipes: • BC Egg Scramble and Chicken Sausage with Asparagus Toast • BC Greenhouse Salad with Vinaigrette • BC Cranberry Scones with Orange and White Chocolate • BC Cranberry Spritzer BC farmers will also join Chef Randle to provide fun insights on farming in British Columbia. Plus, webinar participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win 1 of 3 prize packages valued at $250+ each and a Grand Prize of Meyer Canada cookware valued at $699+! Register now at https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-chef-randle-may-8. This #CookAlongBC event is a joint partnership of BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local BC in conjunction with Presenting Sponsors BC Cranberry Marketing Commission, BC Chicken Marketing Board, and BC Egg. View image in full screen
