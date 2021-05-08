Celebrate Families and Food with a Mother’s Day Weekend Cook-Along

Enjoy a FREE cooking lesson with Chef Trevor Randle and learn about BC foods and agriculture with a virtual webinar from 9:00am to 10:30am on Saturday, May 8! Chef Randle will provide expert instruction as he guides you online through BC grown family-friendly recipes: • BC Egg Scramble and Chicken Sausage with Asparagus Toast • BC Greenhouse Salad with Vinaigrette • BC Cranberry Scones with Orange and White Chocolate • BC Cranberry Spritzer BC farmers will also join Chef Randle to provide fun insights on farming in British Columbia. Plus, webinar participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win 1 of 3 prize packages valued at $250+ each and a Grand Prize of Meyer Canada cookware valued at $699+! Register now at https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-chef-randle-may-8. This #CookAlongBC event is a joint partnership of BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local BC in conjunction with Presenting Sponsors BC Cranberry Marketing Commission, BC Chicken Marketing Board, and BC Egg.