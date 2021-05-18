MOVirtual: A Seat at the Table Artist Tour with Paul Wong

Join us on International Museums Day for another instalment of the monthly virtual tour series at MOV. This next event will give you the opportunity to tour MOV’s latest feature exhibition, A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia, during Asian Heritage Month in Vancouver. Led by local Chinese Canadian Artist, Paul Wong, the tour will give guests personal insight into several of his art works created for or adapted this exhibition and an opportunity to highlight a few of his favourite historical objects and stories. This lively tour will offer new access points to engage with the exhibition’s themes and narratives. A brief Q&A period will follow. A Seat at the Table, which opened publicly last November, looks at Chinese immigration to this province as a story that is local and global, historical and contemporary. Using food and restaurant culture as an entry point, A Seat at the Table at MOV features stories that point to the great diversity of immigrant experiences and of the communities that immigrants develop. With its sister exhibition located in Chinatown, A Seat at the Table at MOV is one of the largest museum projects on Chinese Canadian history and culture in Canada to date. The research component includes an extensive and ongoing oral history project and the exhibition itself seeks to diversify representations of Canada and make them more inclusive. It also seeks to transform public understanding of Canada’s long engagement with the Pacific, and successive waves of Chinese migration. Fresh perspectives on migration, diaspora, cultural representation, and agency encourage the public to rethink what it means to be British Columbian. In celebration of Asian Heritage Month in Vancouver and International Museums Day this virtual tour is an opportunity to connect with MOV and A Seat at the Table in an innovative and intimate way. It will give participants an inside look into the works of this prolific and talented artist and provide a personal reflection on the entire exhibition project. Guests will also have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the tour during a short Q&A Period. The tour will be held over Zoom Webinars and pre-registration is required. Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Time: 5:30pm Platform: Zoom (Information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite) Tickets: $1-$10 Sliding Scale (A service fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales.) Accessibility: Live Closed Captioning is available and offered for this tour. MOV guides will explain how to access and activate during the tour.