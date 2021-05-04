Global BC Supports JFS Innovators 2021
04-05-2021
Tuesday, May 4 | 9am | Virtual
https://www.jfsvancouver.ca/
Tuesday, May 4 | 9am | Virtual
JFS Innovators 2021 is going digital on May 4th for an exciting trip to their Gallery of Innovation where you will be guided by an AI Host . For the month of April, every registration will be matched by a $10 donation, helping thousands – form the young to the elderly, remain food secure and mentally and physically supported.
Register at jfsinnovation2021.com today.