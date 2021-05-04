Menu

Virtual
May 4 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC Supports JFS Innovators 2021

Virtual Event - BC
Add to Calendar 04-05-2021 09:00 04-05-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC Supports JFS Innovators 2021

Tuesday, May 4 | 9am | Virtual

Virtual Event - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Buy Tickets
https://www.jfsvancouver.ca/
Global BC Supports JFS Innovators 2021 - image

Tuesday, May 4 | 9am | Virtual

JFS Innovators 2021 is going digital on May 4th for an exciting trip to their Gallery of Innovation where you will be guided by an AI Host . For the month of April, every registration will be matched by a $10 donation, helping thousands – form the young to the elderly, remain food secure and mentally and physically supported.

Register at jfsinnovation2021.com today.