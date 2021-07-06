Global Edmonton supports: World Diversity in Leadership Conference 2021
Edmonton Convention Centre - 9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9, Edmonton, Alberta
Global Edmonton is pleased to support the 2021 World Diversity in Leadership Conference. The 5-day event will take place at the Edmonton Convention Center from July 6-10, 2021. The theme for this year is “The importance of a diverse workforce in economic recovery”. It will showcase speakers from different spectrum of society and will address issues relating to Equality at the Workplace, indigenous relations, access to Healthcare, Sex & Gender Diversity, Women in Leadership, Cultural Diversity, Racial Diversity, Disability Rights, Religious Diversity and Change Management.
Learn from interactive sessions, in-depth cases, and inspiring presentations by acknowledged thought leaders & researchers. Register today!