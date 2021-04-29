DocuTalk: The Weight We Carry

You'd think a group of formerly homeless people wouldn't be too keen to spend a lengthy trip outdoors. But a multi-day hike through Vancouver Island's coastal forest was a very different experience for them: They were on a journey of personal growth and discovery. In 2018, Anawim House, a support home in Victoria for those in poverty, partnered with mountain guide Ken Wylie and the Mountains for Growth program, a company that leads people on outdoor adventures, where they can connect with peers, gain confidence, and learn about themselves. Join us as we watch this short documentary and then connect via Zoom to discuss it! We will be watching documentaries that touch on social, cultural, political, and global issues.