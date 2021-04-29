Menu

Virtual
Apr 29 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

DocuTalk: The Weight We Carry

Where
Online - Event, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-04-2021 14:00 29-04-2021 16:00 America/Toronto DocuTalk: The Weight We Carry

You’d think a group of formerly homeless people wouldn’t be too keen to spend a lengthy trip outdoors. But a multi-day hike through Vancouver Island’s coastal forest was a very different experience for them: They were on a journey of personal growth and discovery. In 2018, Anawim House, a support home in Victoria for those…

 Online - Event, North Vancouver, British Columbia North Vancouver District Public Library info@nvdpl.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Website
https://go.evvnt.com/767595-0?pid=6986
Contact
info@nvdpl.ca 6049905800 (North Vancouver District Public Library)
You'd think a group of formerly homeless people wouldn't be too keen to spend a lengthy trip outdoors. But a multi-day hike through Vancouver Island's coastal forest was a very different experience for them: They were on a journey of personal growth and discovery. In 2018, Anawim House, a support home in Victoria for those in poverty, partnered with mountain guide Ken Wylie and the Mountains for Growth program, a company that leads people on outdoor adventures, where they can connect with peers, gain confidence, and learn about themselves. Join us as we watch this short documentary and then connect via Zoom to discuss it! We will be watching documentaries that touch on social, cultural, political, and global issues.
