The Bridge: Writing across the Binary with Author Keith Maillard

Join local author Keith Maillard for a virtual discussion of his forthcoming memoir, "The Bridge: Writing across The Binary". Keith Maillard details his experiences growing up nonbinary in the 1940s, '50s, and '60s in West Virginia. His stories get at the heart of the problems of the rigid gender binary, and what it was like to grow up never knowing how or where he fit. This is an engaging, entertaining, and informative book -- Keith is a master storyteller and doesn't assume that his readers already have an understanding of gender or what "nonbinary" means. He simply shares his own experiences in this generous and engaging memoir. Please join us for this special event, where Keith will read from his book and discuss some of his experiences with those attending. "The Bridge: Writing across The Binary" will be available this spring (Freehand Books). Register online or call 604-987-4471, ext. 8175.