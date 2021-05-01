Menu

Virtual
May 1 - May 30 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
Month of May | Virtual

Glen Mountfield gmountfield@alzheimerbc.org
All ages
http://walkforalzheimers.ca/
gmountfield@alzheimerbc.org 604-742-4948 (Glen Mountfield)
Month of May
Virtual

Walk your way this May with the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s then join for an online celebration on Sunday, May 30.

Funds raised will support Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services. Who will you walk for?

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW

Details at WalkForAlzheimers.ca