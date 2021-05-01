Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s
Virtually Across BC gmountfield@alzheimerbc.org
- http://walkforalzheimers.ca/
- gmountfield@alzheimerbc.org 604-742-4948 (Glen Mountfield)
Walk your way this May with the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s then join for an online celebration on Sunday, May 30.
Funds raised will support Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services. Who will you walk for?
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW
Details at WalkForAlzheimers.ca