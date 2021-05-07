Global BC supports Athletics for Kids GAME ON Virtual Gala
Friday, May 7 | 6:30 PM
Virtual
You’re invited to join A4K’s GAME ON Virtual Gala!
We’ll be featuring A4K stories, appearances from celebrities and pro-athletes, a robust silent auction and so much more. Spend an unforgettable evening with our co-hosts 5X Olympian Charmaine Crooks & local philanthropist Howard Blank!
Help support BC children and youth join the sports they love!
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at Givergy.ca/A4KGameOn