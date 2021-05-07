Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
May 7 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Global BC supports Athletics for Kids GAME ON Virtual Gala

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-05-2021 18:30 07-05-2021 19:30 America/Toronto Global BC supports Athletics for Kids GAME ON Virtual Gala

Friday, May 7 | 6:30pm | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC Sandy Hancock, A4K Executive Director sandyhancock@a4k.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://givergy.ca/a4kgameon%20
Contact
sandyhancock@a4k.ca 604-221-7529 (Sandy Hancock, A4K Executive Director)
Global BC supports Athletics for Kids GAME ON Virtual Gala - image View image in full screen

Friday, May 7 | 6:30 PM
Virtual

You’re invited to join A4K’s GAME ON Virtual Gala!

We’ll be featuring A4K stories, appearances from celebrities and pro-athletes, a robust silent auction and so much more. Spend an unforgettable evening with our co-hosts 5X Olympian Charmaine Crooks & local philanthropist Howard Blank!

Help support BC children and youth join the sports they love!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at Givergy.ca/A4KGameOn