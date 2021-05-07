Global BC supports Athletics for Kids GAME ON Virtual Gala

Friday, May 7 | 6:30 PM

Virtual

You’re invited to join A4K’s GAME ON Virtual Gala!

We’ll be featuring A4K stories, appearances from celebrities and pro-athletes, a robust silent auction and so much more. Spend an unforgettable evening with our co-hosts 5X Olympian Charmaine Crooks & local philanthropist Howard Blank!

Help support BC children and youth join the sports they love!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at Givergy.ca/A4KGameOn