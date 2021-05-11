Celebrating Birds of the Fraser River Basin – A Virtual Fraser River Dialogue

The Fraser River Discovery Centre is excited to present its next edition of the ongoing Fraser River Dialogue program, taking place on Tuesday, May 11th from 7PM – 8:30PM. Fraser River Dialogues are a series of panel discussions that engage interested parties on topics related to the Fraser River, in an open and positive environment welcome to everyone! Our next Fraser River Dialogue takes place on-line on May 11th, and will focus on the birds of the Fraser Basin as part of this year’s Vancouver Bird Celebration. We’ll be featuring panelists that are experts on the resident and migratory birds of the Basin, who will share information on the birds that travel the Pacific Flyway migration route, and why the Fraser River is so important for their journey. Due to ongoing Pandemic restrictions – and to keep everyone safe – this Dialogue will be done on-line via Zoom and is free of charge, although donations to the FRDC are welcome! Register for this online event here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/celebrating-birds-of-the-fraser-river-basin-a-virtual-fraser-river-dialog-registration-150272718747.