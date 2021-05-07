Global Winnipeg and 680 CJOB are proud to partner with True North Youth Foundation’s Project 11 Summit on Friday, May 7th!

Project 11 is a program created to support mental health awareness for students from an early age and aims to help them develop the understanding that they can positively influence their own mental wellness by learning skills and adopting healthy coping strategies into their lives. Project 11 continues to evolve and grow as it provides classroom-ready programming at no cost to Manitoba teachers. In partnership with teachers, Project 11 is delivered in the classroom and now connects thousands of kids in Manitoba and beyond with a positive mental health curriculum.

The P11 Summit takes place on May 7th, and is an extension of Project 11’s classroom curriculum,” said Suzi Friesen, Director of Educational Programming with TNYF. “It’s an opportunity to bring the conversation about mental wellness outside of the classroom, discuss it together as a community, share coping strategies, positivity, and empathy, and celebrate how students have grown to better understand and manage their emotions and stresses through Project 11’s lesson plans.”

