Virtual WALK FOR LUPUS

JOIN US FOR A VIRTUAL WALK with Alayna to raise funds for Lupus awareness, support services, and research. The SASKATOON WALK FOR LUPUS will be held at the LOCATION OF YOUR CHOICE. Whether it’s your neighbourhood, inside your home, or your backyard, social distancing is the new norm for us all to keep safe and healthy!

To receive your pledge sheet, sponsor a walker, or for more information, please contact Irene Driedger by email at idriedger@sasktel.net or by cell phone at 306-227-9562.

On-line donations emailed to: lupus@lupussk.com