As Covid-19 continues to affect us all and with a continued focus on the health and safety of our community, Phoenix has decided to cancel this year’s Dreamscape in-person event. Funds raised from Dreamscape help ensure Phoenix youth receive the services and supports they need. Although Phoenix is disappointed to have to cancel their in-person event again this year, they are excited to announce a newly imagined opportunity – Dreamscape Al Fresco To Go.

Phoenix is offering a variety of spring themed meals so that families, colleagues and bubbled friends can still safely gather while also offering support to youth in our community.

Delicious spring themed meals are currently available for pre-order, to be picked up on May 7th at Pavilion 22 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. They make great Mothers Day gifts! Stay safe in your vehicle as your meal is brought to you!

Dreamscape Al Fresco To Go is an opportunity for you to be a part of this community of leaders who care about the future of youth and who share a vision for an improved quality of life for everyone.

All funds raised directly support Phoenix programs and services.