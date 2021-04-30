Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Surrey Women in Business Awards
Join the Surrey Board of Trade for the Surrey Women in Business Awards, recognizing the hard work of Surrey’s businesswomen and their contributions to Surrey.
This year’s keynote speaker is Yaël Eisenstat! Yaël is a former CIA Officer, former National Security Advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden and the former Global Head of Elections Integrity Advertising for political advertising at Facebook.
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at BusinessInSurrey.com