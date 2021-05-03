Menu

Virtual
May 3 - Jun 6 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 03-05-2021 00:00 06-06-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition

May 3 to June 6 | Virtually Across BC | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC BC Children's Hospital Foundation race@bcchf.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.bcchf.ca/event/race-for-the-kids/
Contact
race@bcchf.ca (BC Children's Hospital Foundation)
View image in full screen

May 3 to June 6
Virtually Across BC

Get Ready for RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition!

Throughout May, Virtually join participants from across the province during BC’s largest family fun run. Don’t miss the activities and a fun-filled virtual celebration, all to support childhood cancer and mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at RaceForTheKidsBC.com