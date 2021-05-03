Global BC sponsors RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-05-2021 00:00 06-06-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition
May 3 to June 6 | Virtually Across BC | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC BC Children's Hospital Foundation race@bcchf.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- race@bcchf.ca (BC Children's Hospital Foundation)
May 3 to June 6
Virtually Across BC
Get Ready for RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition!
Throughout May, Virtually join participants from across the province during BC’s largest family fun run. Don’t miss the activities and a fun-filled virtual celebration, all to support childhood cancer and mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at RaceForTheKidsBC.com