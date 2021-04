Global BC supports Ronald McDonald House BC: Step Up For Families

May 1 to 31

Virtual

Assemble your virtual squad to support the Ronald McDonald House of BC & Yukon.

This May get ready to move a total of 73 km to raise funds for the families who stay at the 73 bedroom Ronald McDonald’s House.

Your contribution directly supports families who are far away from home with a sick child.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at RMHBC.ca/Step-Up-For-Families