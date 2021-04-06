Menu

Other
May 8 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Open City HFX

Where
Various - Halifax, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-05-2021 06:00 08-05-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Open City HFX

Sip, savour and shop local as we get out and stroll Open City HFX! Full details 

Website
https://www.opencityhalifax.ca/
Contact
opencity@developns.ca (902) 422-6591 (Develop Nova Scotia)
Develop Nova Scotia

Join us as we sip, savour and shop local as we get out and stroll Open City HFX!

Start making plans to get out and enjoy your neighbourhood – or a new-to-you neighbourhood!

Saturday May 8th, get together with bubble-friends and family to explore the many businesses and organizations rolling out their welcome mats and opening their ‘back-doors’ offering special treats and features.

Follow & contribute to the celebration socially with our Facebook Event!