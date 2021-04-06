Join us as we sip, savour and shop local as we get out and stroll Open City HFX!

Start making plans to get out and enjoy your neighbourhood – or a new-to-you neighbourhood!

Saturday May 8th, get together with bubble-friends and family to explore the many businesses and organizations rolling out their welcome mats and opening their ‘back-doors’ offering special treats and features.

Follow & contribute to the celebration socially with our Facebook Event!