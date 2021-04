Love Local Market

A spectacular 2-day craft show featuring 50 local Artisans & food vendors. FREE ADMISSION!

Where? The beautiful 30,000 sqft Ballroom at the Halifax Convention Centre: 1650 Argyle St. Halifax, NS

When? Friday. April 23rd & Saturday 24th, 2021 at 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and help support local during this family- friendly community event.