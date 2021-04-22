Menu

Virtual
Apr 22 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Heritage Live! Earth Day Upcycling

Where
Coquitlam Heritage Society - 1116 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
To honour Earth Day and our Upcycling: Back to Basics exhibit at Poirier Library, join us for a presentation all about Upcycling. Learn what it is, how to do it, and how it helps the earth. Local author, crafter, upcycler and workshop facilitator Denise Corcoran (aka Thrifty By Design / Crafting With Crap) will share… 

Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.coquitlamheritage.ca/eventslist/2021/4/22/heritage-live-earth-day-upcycling
Contact
museum@coquitlamheritage.ca 6045166151 (Coquitlam Heritage Society)
To honour Earth Day and our Upcycling: Back to Basics exhibit at Poirier Library, join us for a presentation all about Upcycling. Learn what it is, how to do it, and how it helps the earth. Local author, crafter, upcycler and workshop facilitator Denise Corcoran (aka Thrifty By Design / Crafting With Crap) will share her passion for turning 'junk' into new and funky pieces with us. Free. Watch via our Facebook page or RSVP for the Zoom link via our website.
