22-04-2021 12:00

15-05-2021 17:00

America/Toronto

After Every Winter, Soft Wind, Art Exhibition

Famed for her love of the natural world, Gabryel Harrison’s new art collection, After Every Winter, Soft Wind will delight fans and art aficionados alike as she leans into her love of nature and her evolution as an artist. Gallery is open 12 – 5pm. Closed Sundays and Mondays. Full details →