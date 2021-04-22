Menu

Other
Apr 22 - May 15 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

After Every Winter, Soft Wind, Art Exhibition

Where
Visualspace Gallery - 3552 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-04-2021 12:00 15-05-2021 17:00 America/Toronto After Every Winter, Soft Wind, Art Exhibition

Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.visualspace.ca/gabryel-harrison-painting-exhibitio
Contact
info@visualspace.ca 604.559.0576 (Yukiko Onley)
Famed for her love of the natural world, Gabryel Harrison’s new art collection, After Every Winter, Soft Wind will delight fans and art aficionados alike as she leans into her love of nature and her evolution as an artist. Gallery is open 12 - 5pm. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
