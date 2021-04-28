FREE ARTIST TALK: Becoming A Working Artist

The Arts Council of Ladysmith & District is excited to bring a free artist talk to support emerging artists by providing insight and resources from young entrepreneurs who are working in the arts. In this free, live Zoom event, meet artists in various fields who have successfully built a career in the arts. Hear their stories and how they got to where they are today. This free event is open to the public, and a Zoom link will be sent to everyone who RSVPs. It is suitable for anyone contemplating a career in the arts, other artists, and all arts enthusiasts. Our hour together will consist of a panel discussion followed by a Q & A session. Registration is required.