11-04-2021 10:00

11-04-2021 11:00

America/Toronto

Imagine and Explore Online Series: What’s In That Egg?

Sunday, April 11, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Join the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre online for the first of three programs in the Imagine and Explore series. What kinds of eggs are there, and what kinds of animals grow inside them? For ages 3-8 and parent participation is required. Cost per family: $5. Full details →