Imagine and Explore Online Series: What’s In That Egg?
- When
-
Add to Calendar 11-04-2021 10:00 11-04-2021 11:00 America/Toronto Imagine and Explore Online Series: What’s In That Egg?
Sunday, April 11, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Join the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre online for the first of three programs in the Imagine and Explore series. What kinds of eggs are there, and what kinds of animals grow inside them? For ages 3-8 and parent participation is required. Cost per family: $5. Full detailsLynn Canyon Ecology Centre - 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, British Columbia Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre ecocentre@dnv.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 3-8
- Contact
- ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Sunday, April 11, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Join the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre online for the first of three programs in the Imagine and Explore series. What kinds of eggs are there, and what kinds of animals grow inside them? For ages 3-8 and parent participation is required. Cost per family: $5.