Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Apr 11 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Imagine and Explore Online Series: What’s In That Egg?

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-04-2021 10:00 11-04-2021 11:00 America/Toronto Imagine and Explore Online Series: What’s In That Egg?

Sunday, April 11, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Join the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre online for the first of three programs in the Imagine and Explore series. What kinds of eggs are there, and what kinds of animals grow inside them? For ages 3-8 and parent participation is required. Cost per family: $5. Full details 

 Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, British Columbia Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre ecocentre@dnv.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
3-8
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Sunday, April 11, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Join the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre online for the first of three programs in the Imagine and Explore series. What kinds of eggs are there, and what kinds of animals grow inside them? For ages 3-8 and parent participation is required. Cost per family: $5. View image in full screen
Sunday, April 11, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Join the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre online for the first of three programs in the Imagine and Explore series. What kinds of eggs are there, and what kinds of animals grow inside them? For ages 3-8 and parent participation is required. Cost per family: $5.

Sunday, April 11, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Join the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre online for the first of three programs in the Imagine and Explore series. What kinds of eggs are there, and what kinds of animals grow inside them? For ages 3-8 and parent participation is required. Cost per family: $5.