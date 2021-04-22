Verses Festival of Words is returning this April for our eleventh year! Verses 2021 will include some beloved classics like Mashed Poetics and new additions like Stage to Page. The festival will all be coming to you online - from the comfort of your living room! We will be broadcasting many feature events live on POETV. We are all changing as the world has changed, and as we adapt to this new world, the art of spoken word continues to strengthen our communities and ourselves. The Verses Festival celebrates spoken word with a good heart and a good mind. Together, we will share poetry that guides us and allows us to rejoice in our creations. Isabella Wang, The Northwest Kid, El Jones and Lee Maracle are a few of the artists who will be sharing their work with us at Verses. Each will be exploring the Verses theme of having a good mind and a good heart. This is such a simple teaching and one that audiences will feel from all of the artists joining us at Verses 2021.