April – May Exhibitions

Visit Place des Arts to view three new exhibitions by local artists in a variety of mediums: – Hamideh Abol’s Where is Home focuses on her roots as an Iranian woman who has chosen a new home abroad while exploring her cultural identity as an artist. – Grp4Art Open Spaces highlights recreational open spaces that contribute to the livability of neighbourhoods and improve the environment. – Fibre Art Network’s Threads of Hope explores hope, longing and desire for the future of the world. What can one person do when it comes to global issues? Please note: We welcome individual and core bubble visits to our exhibition spaces by appointment. Call 604-664-1636 ext. 0 to book. Location: 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam Learn more: https://placedesarts.ca/exhibitions/