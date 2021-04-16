Menu

Advertisement
Virtual
Apr 16 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

The Performance of Power: Black Lives Matter and American Democracy

Where
Virtual
When
Add to Calendar 16-04-2021 10:00 16-04-2021 11:30 America/Toronto The Performance of Power: Black Lives Matter and American Democracy

 Simon Fraser University (Department of Political Science) polcmns@sfu.ca
Website
https://www.sfu.ca/sfu-community/events.html/#!view/event/event_id/21666
Contact
polcmns@sfu.ca 6047611558 (Simon Fraser University (Department of Political Science))
The Simon Fraser University Department of Political Science is proud to present Professor Alvin Bernard Tillery, Jr. of Northwestern University, who will be giving a virtual talk on "The Performance of Power: Black Lives Matter and American Democracy." This free, online event will take place on April 16th at 10 a.m. PT. This is a free event, but registration is required. Registration deadline: April 15th at 5 p.m. PT.

