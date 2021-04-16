Menu

Apr 16, 2021 - Jan 22, 2022 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Oracs: Our Shared Future

Royal BC Museum - 675 Belleville Street, Victoria, BC View Map
April 16 to January 22, 2022
Royal BC Museum, Victoria

Learn about our connection to the magnificent Orca, at the new Royal BC Museum exhibit, Orcas: Our Shared Future.

Dig into the science, the currents of environmentalism, popular culture and Indigenous beliefs to gain a new appreciation of these sophisticated animals.

