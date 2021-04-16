Oracs: Our Shared Future
April 16 to January 22, 2022 | Royal BC Museum, Victoria
All ages
reception@royalbcmuseum.bc.ca 1-888-447-7977 (Royal BC Museum)
April 16 to January 22, 2022
Royal BC Museum, Victoria
Learn about our connection to the magnificent Orca, at the new Royal BC Museum exhibit, Orcas: Our Shared Future.
Dig into the science, the currents of environmentalism, popular culture and Indigenous beliefs to gain a new appreciation of these sophisticated animals.
RoyalBCMuseum.bc.ca