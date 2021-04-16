Menu

Festival
Apr 16 - Apr 30 5:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Festival du Bois

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
April 16 to 30 | Virtual | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.festivaldubois.ca/
April 16 to 30
Virtual

Don’t miss the 32nd Annual Festival du Bois.

You are invited for exclusive concerts by some of Canada’s finest music artists, special children’s performances, entertaining interviews, and much more – and it’s all free online!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at FestivalDuBois.ca