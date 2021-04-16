Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Festival du Bois
April 16 to 30
Virtual
Don’t miss the 32nd Annual Festival du Bois.
You are invited for exclusive concerts by some of Canada’s finest music artists, special children’s performances, entertaining interviews, and much more – and it’s all free online!
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at FestivalDuBois.ca