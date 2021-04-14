Menu

Virtual
Apr 14 - Apr 20 12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Digidance presents Red Sky Performance

Where
DanceHouse, Virtual Event - 336 E 1st Ave #104, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
DanceHouse, in partnership with Digidance, announces the Canadian digital broadcast of More Than Dance, We Are A Movement, streaming April 14-20, 2021. Filmed in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Indigenous interdisciplinary innovators Red Sky Performance, it showcases extended excerpts from two of the company's award-winning works, Trace and Miigis – complemented by interviews with… 

Website
https://dancehouse.ca/event/red-sky-performance-toronto/
DanceHouse, in partnership with Digidance, announces the Canadian digital broadcast of More Than Dance, We Are A Movement, streaming April 14-20, 2021. Filmed in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Indigenous interdisciplinary innovators Red Sky Performance, it showcases extended excerpts from two of the company’s award-winning works, Trace and Miigis - complemented by interviews with Executive and Artistic Director Sandra Laronde and her company of collaborators - and captures the remarkable story of Red Sky Performance and their rise to one of the world's most prolific and celebrated Indigenous performance creators. View image in full screen
