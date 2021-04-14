Digidance presents Red Sky Performance

DanceHouse, in partnership with Digidance, announces the Canadian digital broadcast of More Than Dance, We Are A Movement, streaming April 14-20, 2021. Filmed in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Indigenous interdisciplinary innovators Red Sky Performance, it showcases extended excerpts from two of the company’s award-winning works, Trace and Miigis - complemented by interviews with Executive and Artistic Director Sandra Laronde and her company of collaborators - and captures the remarkable story of Red Sky Performance and their rise to one of the world's most prolific and celebrated Indigenous performance creators.