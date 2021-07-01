Canada Day Drumming Virtual Celebration 2021

Canada Day Drumming will again be hosting virtually on July 1, 2021 in view of the pandemic. We invite Canadians of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate Canada’s 154th birthday and set a new world record with us in an interactive way. New this year, we introduce a Guinness World Records™ (GWR) attempt (fully online) for “Most People Drumming Online Simultaneously”. You are welcome to join this exciting initiative and help us set this new record. More details will be announced later. We would also like to salute to all healthcare and frontline workers who have given so much to keep us safe. Encouraged by the overwhelming support in 2020, we reached out to more cities, both nationally and globally this year. Many cities have answered our call and we are targeting 1000+ participants, first-come-first-served. The event will be broadcast from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM (PDT), featuring a Guinness World Records™ (GWR) attempt, multicultural performances, simultaneous drumming and more. The event can be viewed live on the website as well as on Facebook and YouTube Live. Event Highlight: - Guinness World Record attempt - Nationwide simultaneous drumming - Multicultural drumming performance By uniting participants from all communities and cultural backgrounds, Canada Day Drumming Virtual Celebration aims to celebrate Canada Day through simultaneous nationwide drumming to promote diversity, multicultural harmony, peace and love for a better world – as reflected in our mission statement.