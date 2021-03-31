Seed Starting – Kids Gardening Series
- Where
- Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
- When
-
- Ages
- 5+
- Contact
- ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Join Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre staff to discover the world of garden seeds. How can you get your garden growing this year? Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. Please consider donating $2 so we can continue to offer these great programs and workshops!