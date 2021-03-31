Menu

Virtual
Mar 31 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Seed Starting – Kids Gardening Series

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Join Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre staff to discover the world of garden seeds. How can you get your garden growing this year? Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. Please consider donating $2 so we can continue to offer these great programs and workshops! Full details 

Ages
5+
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Join Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre staff to discover the world of garden seeds. How can you get your garden growing this year? Suitable for families with kids ages 5 and up. Please consider donating $2 so we can continue to offer these great programs and workshops!