Global BC sponsors Virtual Hike for Hospice
Get ready to move for the Virtual Hike for Hospice.
Support the Crossroads Hospice and come together virtually, anytime, and anywhere to raise money to help provide compassionate, quality care for people with life-limiting illness and grief support for our community.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at CrossroadsHospice.org