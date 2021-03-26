Menu

Virtual
Mar 26 - Apr 2 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors Virtual Hike for Hospice

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC
When
On now | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://crossroadshospice.org/pages/virtual-hike-for-hospice

On now
Virtual

Get ready to move for the Virtual Hike for Hospice.

Support the Crossroads Hospice and come together virtually, anytime, and anywhere to raise money to help provide compassionate, quality care for people with life-limiting illness and grief support for our community.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at CrossroadsHospice.org