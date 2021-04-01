Menu

Festival
Apr 1 - Apr 30 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Sikh Heritage Month BC

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Month of April | Virtual | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.sikhheritagemonthbc.ca/
View image in full screen

Month of April
Virtual

This April, join us in celebrating Sikh Heritage Month BC.

Be part of the various virtual events throughout the month showcasing the economic, social, and cultural contributions of Sikh-Canadians who have been in BC for over 100 years.

Join virtual walking tours, workshops, panel discussions and more.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at SikhHeritageMonthBC.ca