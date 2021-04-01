Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Sikh Heritage Month BC

Month of April

Virtual



This April, join us in celebrating Sikh Heritage Month BC.

Be part of the various virtual events throughout the month showcasing the economic, social, and cultural contributions of Sikh-Canadians who have been in BC for over 100 years.

Join virtual walking tours, workshops, panel discussions and more.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at SikhHeritageMonthBC.ca