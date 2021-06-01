Golf for Kids’ Sake Tournament & Silent Auction

The annual Golf for Kids' Sake tournament and silent auction will take place on June 18th, 2021, at Ledgeview Golf & Country Club in Abbotsford. Registration is $250.00 per person, and includes lunch, cart rental, 18 holes, and dinner (lunch and dinner details to be announced at a later date, based on BC health guidelines). Registration is now open and can be found at: https://fraservalley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/golf-for-kids-sake-2021/ The Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs provide boys and girls with a role model to talk to and share the experiences of growing up with. Through regular outings, a relationship is developed between the mentor and the mentee, which is built on trust and common interests, and is supported by our experienced caseworkers. The result is a life-changing experience for both the mentor and the mentee. As Canada’s leading child and youth mentoring charity, Big Brothers Big Sisters facilitates life changing relationships that inspire and empower children and youth to reach their potential, both as individuals and citizens.