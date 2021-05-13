Halifax Burger Week is back! This city-wide burger-eating phenomenon and fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia is hosted by our friends at The Coast and offers creative burgers that either have a set price of $7, or a higher price with the restaurant making a donation to Feed Nova Scotia from every burger sold.

The lineup guides patrons all over the city to new restaurants and old favourites alike, all in the name of burgers! Raising over $560k for Feed Nova Scotia over the past eight years, it has become the largest fundraiser for the organization outside of their own initiatives.

Start planning your Burger Week adventure by visiting the Burger Week website!