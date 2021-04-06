Ne. Sans Opera & Dance: Studio Showing

Choreographer and opera director Idan Cohen shows excerpts from his research to stage C W Gluck’s monumental opera Orfeo ed Euridice as an innovative contemporary dance work. Bringing together six dancers, five opera singers, musical director Leslie Dala and costume designer Evan Clayton, Cohen’s research views Orpheus not as a god, but as an artist – a human who looks at the complex and sometimes violent history of western, classical opera and dance with eyes wide open, the dancing body serving as a living example of human strength and fragility. This pre-recorded showing will share excerpts of work in progress, and a discussion with the choreographer. Streaming on demand April 6-13, 2021. Supported through The Dance Centre's Artist-in-Residence program.