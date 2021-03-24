Menu

Advertisement
Virtual
Mar 24 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Still Life with Pears – Art Class

Where
Online via Zoom - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
The Vancouver Visual Art Foundation invites you to get creative with our Online Art Classes. We feature talented artists from our incredible Art Vancouver to teach their skills and passions online. Explore the mixing of colours and layering of paint to produce a beautiful Still Life with Pears. Join Lauren Morris as she demonstrates a… 

Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/
Contact
rsvp@artvancouver.net (Vancouver Visual Art Foundation)
The Vancouver Visual Art Foundation invites you to get creative with our Online Art Classes. We feature talented artists from our incredible Art Vancouver to teach their skills and passions online. Explore the mixing of colours and layering of paint to produce a beautiful Still Life with Pears. Join Lauren Morris as she demonstrates a variety of acrylic techniques to produce a bright vibrant painting. No previous experience necessary!.
