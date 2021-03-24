Menu

Virtual
Mar 24 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Wave Palette Knife Painting – Art Class

Where
Online via Zoom - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC
When
The Vancouver Visual Art Foundation invites you to get creative with our Online Art Classes. We feature talented artists from our incredible Art Vancouver to teach their skills and passions online. Come paint energetic, foamy waves with a palette knife. Join Sky Lilah and learn how to use your palette knife to create textures, patterns, and colours that flow like water! 

Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/
Contact
rsvp@artvancouver.net (Vancouver Visual Art Foundation)
The Vancouver Visual Art Foundation invites you to get creative with our Online Art Classes. We feature talented artists from our incredible Art Vancouver to teach their skills and passions online. Come paint energetic, foamy waves with a palette knife. Join Sky Lilah and learn how to use your palette knife to create textures, patterns, and colours that flow like water!