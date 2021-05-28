BC Huntingon Heroes Walk
- kergold@gmail.com 778-232-8840 (Kerry Gold)
Join the Vancouver Chapter as we walk virtually for Huntington disease (HD) this May. This year, we join all of the Huntington Society of Canada Chapters for the National Virtual Walk on May 29 – 30. Our collective efforts will help to raise funds and awareness for HD not only at a local level, but all across Canada.