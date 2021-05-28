Menu

Virtual
May 28 - May 30 9:00 PM

BC Huntingon Heroes Walk

Where
Virtual - any, any, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-05-2021 21:00 30-05-2021 21:00 America/Toronto BC Huntingon Heroes Walk

Join the Vancouver Chapter as we walk virtually for Huntington disease (HD) this May. This year, we join all of the Huntington Society of Canada Chapters for the National Virtual Walk on May 29 – 30. Our collective efforts will help to raise funds and awareness for HD not only at a local level, but… Full details 

Ages
all ages
Website
https://p2p.onecause.com/hscnationalwalk/event/bcwalk
Contact
kergold@gmail.com 778-232-8840 (Kerry Gold)

