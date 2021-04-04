EASTER EGG SCAVENGER HUNT Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Saskatoon Nutana will be holding a city wide Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt; it is designed to be fun for the family and “kids” of all ages. The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will run from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm with final prize drawings at 4:15pm. Each team will be emailed 8 clues directing them to areas of Saskatoon that are “fun for the family”. At each location registrants will receive an Easter Egg filled with kid friendly, non-edible prizes. There will also be randomly placed sponsor logos within the eggs. Throughout the 8 locations, you will be collecting these logos for your chance to win their prize. Registration includes a chocolate/candy bag which will be handed out at one of the locations. If you don’t like to share your chocolate, you can purchase additional bags at the time of registration.

Our goal is to give families something safe and fun to do for Easter, learn a little more about “family fun” areas in Saskatoon and have a chance to win some great prizes. More information and online registration available at rotarynutana.org

Chocolate/Candy Bag sponsors are: Permit Plus Inc. (Permits, Prorate & IFTA), Trans-Kare Enterprises Ltd.

Prize sponsors are: Nutrien Wonderhub, Escape Manor, Youth Farm Corn Maze & Petting Zoo, Prairie Jurassic Extreme Fun Center, Tim Hortons, Saskatoon Indian Metis Friendship Centre and Janna Dutton.